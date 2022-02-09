Unilever's Israel offices raided in price fixing probe

Israel Competition Authority investigators raided the offices of global food giant Unilever yesterday evening, three months after senior executives were questioned, as part of an ongoing price fixing probe. Investigators seized computers and other materials from Unilever's offices.

The price fixing probe in Israel's retail food sector began in November 2021 when investigators raided the offices of Shufersal and Strauss and seized computers and documents.

Since then among those who have given evidence have been Shufersal CEO Itzik Abercohen, Victory CEO and controlling shareholder Eyal Ravid, Rami Levy, Osher Ad controlling shareholder Aryeh Baum, Diplomat CEO Noam Weiman and Yochananof CEO Eitan Yochananof.

At the heart of the investigation is the suspicion that Shufersal and Strauss fixed prices in contravention of the Competition Law through remarks in the media and financial reports.

Unilever said, "Unilever always acts according to the law and is cooperating with the investigation in every way required."

