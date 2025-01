Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 46 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Louis Lipiski Street in Ramot was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ramat Rachel Street in Talpiot was sold for NIS 3 million. A 121 square meter, six-room house on Harari Raful Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Simcha Holtzberg Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 2 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Givat Shmuel: A 135 square meter, six-room, 19th floor apartment on Hashaked Street in Ramat Ilan was sold for NIS 3.81 million. A 139 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Hazeitim Street in Ramat Hadekalim was sold for NIS 3.29 million. A 22 square meter, one-room, second floor apartment in Condo Tower in Ramat Ilan was sold for NIS 950,000.

Yehud-Monosson A 135 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hashlosha Street was sold for NIS 2.733 million. A 135 square meter, six-room, 12th floor apartment on Uri Maklev Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.92 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Bialik Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 202 square meter, six-room, 13th floor penthouse apartment on Hashlosha Street was sold for NIS 4.85 million.

Yavne A 139 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hadugit Street in Yavne Hayaroka was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hatzivony Street in Neot Eshkol was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 175 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment on Haogen Street was sold for NIS 3.06 million.

Haifa and the north

Kfar Vradim: A 300 square meter, six-room, three floor house on a 1,000 square meter lot on Hiram Street was sold for NIS 3.95 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 67 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 570,000. A 94 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Yeshayahu Street in the Levaot neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 120 square meter, five-room house on Ave Street in the Neurim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.24 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

