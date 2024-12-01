Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 270 square meter house with an 80 square meter balcony on a 330 square meter lot on Carmeli Street in Ramot Chen was sold for NIS 10 million (RE/MAX - Win Tel Aviv).

Herzliya A 78 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Ibn Shaprut Street in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.17 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yavniel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Palmach Street in the Neve Oved neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.98 million. A 105 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Golomb Street in the Neve Oved neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.12 million.

Tzur Yitzhak A 141 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Nahal Kane Street in the center of the town was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 154 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Nahal Kane Street in the center of the town was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 181 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 149 square meter roof, and two parking spaces on Nahal Tzalmon Street in the east of the town was sold for NIS 3.45 million.

Ness Ziona A 131 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Keshet Street in the east of the town was sold for NIS 3.23 million. A 108 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Imahot Street in Savionei Netzer Sereni was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 32 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Habanim Street in the town center was sold for NIS 1.53 million.

Yavne A 139 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hadugit Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 175 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haogen Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.06 million A 44 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahevatzelet Street in Neot Ben Gurion was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin A 207 square meter, 5.5-room seventh floor apartment on Kadish Luz Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 111 square meter, four-room, 18th floor apartment with parking on Yigal Alon Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 66 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Derekh Akko in the city center was sold for NIS 970,000. A 59 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hahashmonaim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 650,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2024.

