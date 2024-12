Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 86 square meter, four-room, fifth apartment on Shlonsky Street in Neot Afekim was sold for NIS 3.64 million. A 57 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Kehilat Canada Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shik Street in Neve Ofer was sold for NIS 2.16 million. A 52 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Cordebiro Street in Florentin was sold for NIS 2.48 million.

Bat Yam: A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment Ramon Street was sold for NIS 1.59 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Szold Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Or Yehuda: A 88 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 2.74 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Katznelson Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 186 square meter roof area in the Ayalon Hahadasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.45 million. A 123 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 90 square meter yard and parking on Ophira Street was sold for NIS 2.59 million.

Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut: A 93 square meter, three-room, garden apartment with two gardens of 30 square meters and 18 square meters on Dvora Haneviah Street in the Haleviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Lahav Modi'in).

Haifa and the north

Yokneam Illit: A 113 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nof Yokneam Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Haradofim Street in Moshava Hahadasha was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 91 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ortal Street in Givat Alonim was sold for NIS 1.64 million.

Jisr az-Zarqa: A 206 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment was sold for NIS 4.4 million. A 149 square meter, 6.5-room, first floor apartment was sold for NIS 1.14 million. All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

