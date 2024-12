Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 61 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Kishnei Eliezer Street in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yiftach Street in Yad Eliyahu with parking was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 81 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Allenby Street in the city center was sold for NIS 5.58 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Kusevitsky Street in Bavli was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with parking in the Midtown Towers on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Holon A 83 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Harav Yitzhak Nussenbaum Street in the Mefadeh Ezrachi neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ben Gurion Boulevard in Kiryat Ben Gurion was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Baratz Yosef Street in Kiryat Avoda was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with parking on Ehud Manor Street in Kiryat Pinchas Eylon was sold for NIS 3.24 million.

Yehud A 54 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment slated for enlargement in an urban renewal project on Hamarvad Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Infinity-Otzma).

Ness Ziona A 177 square meter, six-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hashirion Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Degel Yisrael Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Keshet Halev Street in the heart of the city was sold for NIS 2.87 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa A 85 square meter, four-room third floor apartment with parking on Harishonim Street in east Kiryat Haim was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 51 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl Street in Hadar Hacarmel was sold for NIS 950,000. A 115 square meter, five-room apartment with a 180 square meter yard and parking on Tabersky Gania Street in Ahuza was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 63 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Haviva Reich Street in the Ramot Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million.

