Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 44 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Derekh Bethlehem in Baka was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hapalmach Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 159 square meter, 5.5-room, third floor apartment on Reuven Mas Street in Ramot was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 64 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Yosef Nedava Street in Pisgat Zeev East was sold for NIS 2 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 120 square meter, four-room house with a 40 square meter roof area with a 123 square meter yard on a 243 square meter lot on Elroy Street in the Tel Yehuda was sold for NIS 3.25 million.

Kiryat Ono A 133 square meter, five-room, 23rd floor apartment the the New Ariel Sharon neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.6 million. A 119 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Gordon Street in the Vatika neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 86 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hama'agal Street in the Rimon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Brenner Street in the Vatika neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin A 211 square meter, five-room house with a 437 square meter yard with parking on Ramat Hagolan Street was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 126 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Golda Meir Street was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 215 square meter, four-room house with a 256 square meter yard on Ahva Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million.

Gedera A 165 square meter, five-room house with a 125 square meter yard on Hayishuv Street was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 48 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Ha'ilanot Street was sold for NIS 3.39 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Dafna Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 74 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hadekalim Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 124 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Naomi Shemer Street was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 184 square meter, five-room house on Egoz Street was sold for NIS 4.14 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.