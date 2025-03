Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 109 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment on Hadekalim Street in the Hagefen neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.6 million. A 106 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Evnei Hahoshen Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Bialik Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 39 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Rashi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

Holon A 98 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 73 square meter roof area and parking on Menia and Israel Shochat Street in Neot Rachel was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Tzfat Street in Kiryat Sharet West was sold for NIS 2.23 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment on Heletz Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haharazit Street was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Modi'in Illit A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Iyun Hatalmud Street was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ritba Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 10 square meter, seven-room, third floor apartment on Netivot Hamishpat Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million.

Rehovot A 106 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment in Azorim Rehovot was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 123 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Dr. Moskovitz Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Bielar Kalman Street with parking was sold for NIS 2.98 million.

Haifa and the north

Akko:A 80 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Haoren Street was sold for NIS 900,000. A 82 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Maaleh Hahorsha Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ramhal Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon:A 74 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with a 7 square meter balcony, elevator and parking but no security room on Ayala Street in the Naot Ashkelon neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.