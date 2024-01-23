Agricultural robot-as-a-service co Bluewhite raises $39m

Israeli agricultural Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) company Bluewhite today announced the completion of a $39 million Series C financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from new investors Alumni Ventures and LIP Ventures, and existing investors Entrée Capital, Jesselson, and Peregrine Ventures.

The company, which enables data-driven autonomous farming, already works with over 20 of the leading permanent crop growers in the US. Bluewhite will use the funds to further scale its agricultural autonomous tractor and farming solutions, and expand into new markets worldwide.

Bluewhite’s autonomous farming solution equips growers’ existing fleets with proprietary autonomous technology and a user-friendly experience to provide growers with data-driven insights to help better manage their farms, and increase yields and profitability.

Bluewhite was founded in 2017 by CEO Ben Alfi, CTO Aviram Shmueli and COO Yair Shahar.

Alfi said, "Having already proven the commercial success of our solution with growers, this new round of funding will enable us to continue providing sustainable autonomous innovation to more markets and work with different types of partners across the ecosystem to impact every level of the food supply chain. This next phase of our growth will help provide unprecedented transparency throughout the food supply chain and ensure healthier, safer, and more sustainable food production and consumption. We are thrilled to have forward-thinking investors and amazing customers who share our vision to make sustainable, autonomous farming a reality worldwide."

Bluewhite combines hardware and software into a single solution, allowing for completely remote fleet and data management. The company’s Pathfinder product is retrofitted onto any tractor and leverages computer vision, AI, and smart implements integration to navigate and execute multiple tasks autonomously, from crop seeding and spraying to mowing and harvesting, even in challenging conditions. Compass, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) component of Bluewhite’s solution, collects data from the field, analyzes it using advanced AI algorithms, and provides real-time dashboards, reports and insights, ensuring maximum efficiency across farm operations on any device.

Bluewhite’s autonomous solution can be applied across all permanent crop types, including nuts, berries, apples, grapes, hops, stone fruit, and more. The company’s solution has already helped execute more than 50,000 hours of autonomous farming activity across 150,000 acres of crops in California and Washington, US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.