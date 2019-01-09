aMoon raises $600m for second life sciences fund - Reuters

Israeli healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm aMoon aMoon, founded by Marius Nacht and Dr. Yair Schindel has received commitments of $600 million from investors and aims to raise up to $750 million by its close in February for its second fund, according to an investor document obtained by Reuters.

aMoon II has originally planned to raise $500 million for investments in mid- to late-stage companies in digital health, medical devices and biopharma in Israel, the US and Europe.

Launched in 2018, aMoon II reported in May that it had received a $250 million investment commitment from Credit Suisse's asset management and private banking divisions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019