aMoon raises $600m for second life sciences fund - Reuters

Marius Nacht, photo: Tamar Matsafi
9 Jan, 2019 14:16
Yasmin Yablonko

The Israeli healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm will invest in digital health, medical devices and biopharma in Israel, the US and Europe.

Israeli healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm aMoon aMoon, founded by Marius Nacht and Dr. Yair Schindel has received commitments of $600 million from investors and aims to raise up to $750 million by its close in February for its second fund, according to an investor document obtained by Reuters.

aMoon II has originally planned to raise $500 million for investments in mid- to late-stage companies in digital health, medical devices and biopharma in Israel, the US and Europe.

Launched in 2018, aMoon II reported in May that it had received a $250 million investment commitment from Credit Suisse's asset management and private banking divisions.

