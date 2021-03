Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 68-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Zuckerman St. in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Boulevard was sold for NIS 8.85 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 75-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Haetzel St. was sold for NIS 1.63. A 50-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony on Truman St. was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Ben-Eliezer St. was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Givatayim: A 91-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Katznelson St. was sold for NIS 2 million (Mor Real Estate).

Herzliya: A 130-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hovot Halevavot St. was sold for NIS 2.78 million. A 95-sq.m., 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Hamimon St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 206-sq.m. five-room, 26th floor penthouse apartment with a 100-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Nitza St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 5 million. A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zalman Schneur St. in Kiryat Nordau was sold for NIS 1.265 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 130-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yafe Nof St. was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 190-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Dekel Hadom St. was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 115-sq.m., five-room, first floor garden apartment with an elevator and parking on Shivat Zion St. was sold for NIS 1.32 million (RE-MAX - Hamiktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 130-sq.m. five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ein Gedi St. was sold for NIS 1 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room house on Asayem St. with no parking in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 76-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Dov Yosef St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 500,000. A 125-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Makor Haim St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 142-sq.m., four-room, 17th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hatikva St. was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 58-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Mivtza Ovda St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 522,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021