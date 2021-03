Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 200-sq.m. ground-floor garden apartment with a 200-sq.m. garden and two parking spaces on Mazeh St. was sold for NIS 12 million.

Ramat Gan A 58-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Yosef GHalili St. was sold for Nis 1.7 million.

Givatayim A 57-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment on Shenkin St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Ness Ziona: A 110-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with and elevator but no parking on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 1.635 million. A 78-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Meir Herman St. was sold for NIS 1.665 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 1.715 million. A 127-sq.m. five-room, 17th floor, duplex apartment with three balconies, a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Hacarmel St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 104-sq.m., 3.5-room house, with a 502-sq.m. lot on Moshe Kossover St. was sold for NIS 2.885 million. A 93 sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, and parking but no elevator on A.D. Gordon St. was sold for NIS 1.526 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bitzaron: A house on 1,850-sq.m. of land on the moshav has been sold. The house is due for demolition and on the land two houses can be built totaling an overall 400-sq.m. The land was sold for NIS 4.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 86-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Givat Shmuel: A 104-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Bialik St. was sold for Nis 1.7 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021