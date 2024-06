Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 170 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two balconies with a combined area of 20 square meters in a building that has undergone TAMA 38 on Hagibor Ha'almoni Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 5.3 million.

Ramat Gan A 104 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Neve Yaakov Street in the Tal Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Bar Yochai Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 72 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Harechesim Street was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 180 square meter, five-room, 10th floor apartment in Ramat Efal Hahadasha was sold for NIS 5.09 million.

Hod Hasharon A 114 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ha'Oranim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.18 million. A 104 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Geula Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.66 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, 13th floor apartment on Chaim Herzog Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.39 million.

Netanya A 132 square meter, five-room, 18th floor apartment on Harav Herzog Street near the sea was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yanush Korczak Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 115 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hashiva Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.74 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Avraham Schapira Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Ness Ziona A 55 square meter, four room, fourth floor apartment on Negba Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 165 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with two parking spaces on Hasia Hameiledet Street was sold for NIS 4.68 million.

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 55 square meter, three room, ground floor garden apartment with a 20 square meter garden on Ibn Gbriol Street in the Givat Hamore neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000 (RE/MAX-770).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Seren Oded Amir Street in the Hashachar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Seren Oded Amir Street in the Hashachar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Harebbe Melubavitch Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2024.

