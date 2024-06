Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 150 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony and parking on Rachel Imenu Street in the Old Katamon neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 61 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Manara Street was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Borochov Street was sold for NIS 2.47 million. A 92 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Ha'mavo Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment on Ha'Maagal Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Shoham A 93 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 162 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Ha'Keshet Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 234 square meter, seven-room house in the Givolim neighborhood was sold for NIS 5 million.

Modi'in A 128 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shmuel Hanavi Street in the Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.93 million. A 128 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Emek Ha'ela Street was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 157 square meter, six-room, first floor apartment on Savion Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Nahar Hayarden Street in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.34 million.

Modi'in Illit A 117 square meter, four room, ground floor apartment on Netivot Hamishpat Street in Kiryat Sefer was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 153 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Bar Yochai Street in the Rachfeld neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Hazon Ish Street in the Green Park neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Rehovot A 81 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Habanim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 94 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Haim Holtzman Street near the Weizmann Institute was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Baruch Spinoza Street in the Neve Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Haraz Street was sold for NIS 3.21 million.

Haifa and the north

Tzfat: A 407 square meter, eight bedroom house, with five bathrooms on a 737 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Nof Hagalil Street was sold for NIS 4.8 million (RE/MAX).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.