Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 21 square meter, one-room, second floor apartment on Allenby Street was sold for NIS 750,000 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Bavly Street was sold for NIS 3.94 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Tzonetz Street in the Neve Ofer neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Misgav Am Street in Kiryat Shalom was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 158 square meter, six-room, sixth floor apartment on Shvil Frankel Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 13.5 million.

Holon A 46 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Hankin Street was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, 21st floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 3.76 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, 14th floor apartment with parking on Kugel Street was sold for NIS 2.58 million.

Alfei Menashe A 160 square meter, five-room, two floor semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with a storage room and shared shelter on Gilboa Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Real Capital).

Kadima Tzoren A 130 square meter, five room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Lev Hasharon in Tzoren was sold for NIS 3 million. A 43 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Gordon Street in Kadima was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 290 square meter, seven-room house on Emek Yizrael Street in Kadiima was sold for NIS 4.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 108 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 125 square meter yard and parking on Shderot Moshe Goshen was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Aharon Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Shderot Weizmann was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Raziel Street in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Avraham Belsberg Street in the Barnea neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 164 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 243 square meter lot on Hatzva Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

June 16, 2024.

