Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 56 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hanurit Street in Ir Ganim Gimmel was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shimoni Street in the Rassco neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.16 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Aliyat Hanoar Street in Ramot Bet was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Bayit Ve’gan Street in the Bayit Ve’gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million.

Mevaseret Zion A 158 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor garden apartment on Yashfe Street with a 69 square meter yard was sold for NIS 4 million. A 121 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Tzur Street in Maoz Zion was sold for NIS 3.96 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hashaked Street in Maoz Zion was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Beit Shemesh A 168 square meter, six-room, ground floor apartment on Dan Lerner Street in the Neve Sapir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Abey Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Harav Yisrael Grossman Street in Ramat Avraham was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ahiya Shiloni Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.15 million.

Tzur Hadassah A 109 square meter, five-room, ground garden apartment with a 127 square meter yard, and two parking spaces on Rechesim Street in the Ha’emek neighborhood was a sold for NIS 3.52 million.

Tel Aviv and Central region

Holon: A 74 square meter, three-room, third-floor apartment on Ness Ziona Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with parking on Shimon Avidan Street in Kiryat Rabin was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 116 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Fierberg Street in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hadas Street in Kiryat Pinchas Ayalon was sold for NIS 3.75 million.

Ra’anana A 163 square meter, six-room house with two balconies totalling 86 square meters on Halamed Heh Street in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 5.37 million (Real Capital).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.