Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 58 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Arber Street in Neve Ofer was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Zeev Rechter Street in the Revivim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million. A 35 square meter, one-room, first floor apartment on Charlson Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Bergson Street in Neve Avivim was sold for NIS 5.8 million.

Bat Yam A 105 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Bayit Ve’gan Street with an elevator and parking was sold for NIS 2.02 million.

Netanya A 68 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Gold Meir Street in the Neot Golda neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Ben Zvi Street in the Agamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.97 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment on Herzl Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Deganya Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Hadera A 64 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Eli Cohen Street in Givat Olga was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, 16th floor apartment with parking on Milchemet Sheshet Yamim Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 241 square meter yard with parking on Slutzkin Street was sold for NIS 2.59 million.

Lod A 134 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment on Haim Moshe Shapira Street was sold for NIS 2.96 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hadarim Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 43 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Albert Einstein Street was sold for NIS 870,000. A 141 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment

Haifa and the north

Beit Shean: A 70 square meter, three-room, second-floor apartment on Hatomer Street was sold for NIS 600,000. A 215 square meter, six-room house on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 1.76 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.