Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and Central region

Ramat Gan: An old 170 square meter house on a 450 square meter lot on Smadar Street in Schunat Vatikim was sold for NIS 8.8 million (Mor Real Estate).

Kiryat Ono A 117 square meter, 3.5-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hakfar Street in the Reisfeld neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, 13th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yitzhak Rabin Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Hamaagal Street in the Rimon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 99 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hazamir Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.64 million.

Yehud A 71 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street in the city center was a sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 158 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Menachem Begin Street in Kiryat Savionim was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 170 square meter, four-room, eleventh floor apartment with parking on Derekh Ha’atzmaut was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 221 square meter, five-room house with a 195 square meter garden and a 60 square meter roof with parking on Havradim Street was sold for NIS 4.75 million.

Petah Tikva A 74 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment on Max Nordau Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Shprinzak Street in the Ahdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Tverya Street in the Amishav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Asirei Tzion Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, eleventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yael Rom Street in the Em Hamoshavot neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Elad A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Rav Yosef Caro Street in the C neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 74 square meter, three-room fourth floor apartment on Yochanan Ben Zakkai Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rabbi Meir Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.61 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.88 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.