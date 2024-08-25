Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 77 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room and parking, slated for demolition and replacement by a 90 square meter apartment in an urban renewal program, although final approval has not yet been received, on Rama Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 2.74 million (Real Capital).

Yavne A 73 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hadror Street in Neot Ben Gurion was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 166 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hadugit Street in Yavne Yaroka was sold for NIS 3.22 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Hashahaf Street in the Vatika neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 195 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hamashot Street in Yavne Hayaroka was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 165 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 204 square meter garden on Mivtza Tashach Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.25 million.



Jerusalem and environs

Ma'aleh Adumim A 90 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Ha'Oneg Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 128 square meter garden and parking on Hatzalaf Street in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hashita Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.13 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi A 58 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 890,000. A 122 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ha'te'enah Street in the Karmei Hanadiv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Rakefet Street in the Ganei Shmuel was sold for NIS 1.4 million.

Kiryat Gat A 106 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment owith parking on Eilon Hazvuluni Street in the Malkei Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shderot Lachish was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment on Shderot Lachish was sold for NIS 2.96 million.

Omer A 199 square meter, five-room house on Nurit Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 237 square meter, seven-room house on a 570 square meter lot on Rakefet Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house on Hadar Street was sold for Nis 2.52 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.