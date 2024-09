Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 141 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment on Tagor Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 8.67 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Florentin Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 44 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Zamenhoff Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.68 million. A 48 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Moritz Daniel Street in Neve Avivim in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.55 million.

Herzliya A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hasharon Street in the Ha'amamai neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Warburg Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.18 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Hovevei Zion in the city center was sold for NIS 4.7 million. A 154 square meter, six-room, 11th floor apartment on Zvi Mandelbaum Street in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.9 million.

Kokhav Yair A 160 square meter, six-room house on Beeri Street was sold for NIS 5.12 million. A 189 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 308 square meter yard on Carmel Street was sold for NIS 4.4 million.

Harish A 146 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Tamar Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 163 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Eretz Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 139 square meter, five-room apartment with a 102 square meter yard and 79 square meter roof space and two parking spaces on Dolev Street was sold for NIS 2.83 million. A 143 square meters, five-room, fourth floor penthouse with a 116 square meter balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Reut Street in the Tzavta neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE/MAX - Harish).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona A 71 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Alharizi Street was sold for NIS 670,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Harav Avraham Kuk Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 73 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hamacabim Street was sold for NIS 500,000. A 117 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hanaval Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2024.

