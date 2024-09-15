Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 125 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Inbar Street in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 165 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 41 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Shivtei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 4.46 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 2.32 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yigael Yadin Street was sold for NIS 3.71 million.

Netanya A 137 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Hashiva Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 150 square meter, five-room house on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Prof. Aharon Zvi Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, 22nd floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Gurion Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Shmuel Hanatziv Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Yosef Street in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa A 53 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 930,000. A 63 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Tzeitlin Aharon Street in Kiryat Haim was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Moshe Sharet Street in Kiryat Haim was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 194 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Giborei Ghetto Warsaw Street in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Ruth Street in the Carmelia neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.3 million.

Migdal Haemek A 125 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Tzipori Street in the Pninat Haemek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 157 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hatidhar Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Chaim Herzog Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

