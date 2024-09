Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 98 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment on Barkan Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sokolov Street in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Manya Veyisrael Shochat Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 45 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hatehiya Street in the Neot Shoshanim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million.

Beit Dagan A 164 square meter, six-room, house on Hagolan Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 150 square meter, five-room house on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 243 square meter, seven-room house on Iris Street was sold for NIS 5.15 million.

Ra'anana A 123 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hapa'amonim Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 111 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Akiva Street was sold for NIS 4.4 million. A 141 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Natan Alterman Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment in a building that has undergone a TAMA 38 earthquake strengthening and enlargement on Ahuzat Street in the Pardes Meshutaf neighborhood was sold for NIS 3 million.

Modi'in A 144 square meter, five-room garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden, 60 square meter balcony, two storage rooms and two parking spaces on Ya'ar Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 5.35 million (Keller Williams).

Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov A 92 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Derekh Sara in Ramat Zvi was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hillel Yaffe Street in Ramat Zvi was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hameyasdim Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 135 square meter, six-room house on Alonim Street was sold for NIS 4.17 million.

Tirat Hacarmel A 53 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 930,000. A 122 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Hadekel Street in Ramat Begin was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hacalanit Street in the Calaniot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.