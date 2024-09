Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 138 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Borochov Street was sold for NIS 4.42 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hameri Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 58 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Remez Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Ha'Ma'agal Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Petah Tikva A 84 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Tzfat Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Kugelman Street was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, 17th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yael Rom Street was sold for NIS 3.09 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sandar Hadad Street was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 610 square meter lot, with an 80 square meter basement and parking and rights to build an additional 360 square meter on Har Tzion Street in the Beilinson neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.85 million (Landsman).

Shoham A 130 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 3.63 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million.

Rehovot A 123 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room and parking on Zachariah Hatucha Street was sold for NIS 2.74 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony on Kalman Bialer Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 1.78 million (Diyur Plus).

Haifa and the north

Karmiel A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hativat Harel Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ramat Rabin Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahavatzelet Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

