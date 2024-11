Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 105 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Dvora Hanevia Street in Ramot Tzahal was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Coresh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 112 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Levy Eshkol Street in Tochnit Lammed was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sheshet Hayamim Boulevard in Kiryat Eliezer was sold for NIS 2.11 million. A 64 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Nachmani Street in the city center with parking for four cars was sold for NIS 5.4 million.

Holon A 90 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Shaar Zion Street in Kiryat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 35 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Harav Kuk Street in the Rassco Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Shprinzak Street in the Rassco Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.08 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata A 78 square meter, four-room second floor apartment on Moller Hugo Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 179 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hashoftim Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Avraham Tabib Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million.

Katzrin A 178 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house on Dror Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 180 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on Ginnosar Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 69 square meter, three room, ground floor apartment on Kadesh Street was sold for NIS 1.02 million.

Beersheva and the south

Shderot A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony and parking on Neot Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE/MAX - Sheli).

Eilat A 59 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Geshron Street in the city center was sold for NIS 880,000. A 129 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Batran Street was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 125 square meter, five room, first floor garden apartment on Kochav Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

