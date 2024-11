Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 118 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment on Golda Meir Street in Kiryat Rishon was sold for NIS 3.52 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Karkum Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Michal Sitterman Street in Nahlat Yehuda was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Dror Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million.

Rehovot A 122 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Dr. Moskovich Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 89 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Ezra Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 77 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 92 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hatzanhanim Street was sold for NIS 3.62 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with parking on Carmel Street was sold for NIS 3.08 million.

Modi’in A 112 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hativat Golani Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 110 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Emek Harod Street was sold for NIS 2.19 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Emek Hefer Street in Moreshet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.82 million

Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov A 170 square meter, six-room semi-detached house on a 330 square meter lot with parking in the Hashmura neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.25 million (Habayit Halavan).

Tiberias A 74 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth-floor apartment on Ravkia Street was sold for NIS 730,000. A 80 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Yehuda Hanasi Street was sold for NIS 1.17 million.

Ma’alot-Tarshisha A 105 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Alumot Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Harav Kuk Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

