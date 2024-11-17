Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 110 square meter, four-room, 19th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hashayetet Street in the Shaar Hayam neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million. A 58 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Tiomkin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Wolfson Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.86 million.

Ramat Hasharon A 170 square meter, six-room house in need of renovation on a 240 square meter lot on Hahaganah Street in the Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.195 million.

Hod Hasharon A 62 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Hauthacker Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Haim Herzog Street in the north of the city near the Sokolov Interchange was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 179 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with a 43 square meter balcony on Hameyasdim Street in West Hod Hasharon was sold for NIS 4.2 million

Netanya A 116 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Hativat Givat Street in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Greebaum Street in the Neot Shaked neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 74 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Avraham Shamork Street in the Neve Shaked neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 82 square meter, 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment on with parking on Weizman Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 1.93 million.

Ashdod A 84 square meter, three-room apartment with a 23 square meter roof on Hamelekh Elyakim Street in the Yud Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 66 square meter, 2.5-room, seventh floor apartment on Rabbi Akiva Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 91 square meter, three-room, 17th floor apartment on Moshe Haim Shapira Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 121 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Nahal Lachish Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million.

Haifa and the north

Tirat Carmel A 128 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Almog Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Maaleh Nof Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Giora Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

