Autonomous farming co Blue White Robotics raises $37m

Israeli autonomous farming company Blue White Robotics today announced the completion of a $37 million Series B financing round, co-led by Insight Partners and Entrée Capital and with participation from Clal Industries, Jesselson Investments, Peregrine VC, Allied Group Investments, and Regah Ventures. The company will use the new funds to encourage rapid adoption of these technologies, increase US sales, and hire new talented employees. This latest round brings to $50 million, the total amount raised by Blue White Robotics.

Blue White Robotics, which has developed a platform that provides Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) that enables farms to run themselves autonomously, was founded in 2017 by CEO Ben Alfi, Aviram Shumeli and Yair Shahar.

Alfi said, "With this new round of investment by some truly world-changing leaders, we have the power to continue our vision for a safer, smarter, and productive autonomous farm for the 21st-century. Our amazing team is excited by this renewed commitment to solve the many issues facing our modern farmer and the food system as a whole."

Blue White Robotics creates a cohesive experience across farming operations year-round from sprays and harvesting to disking and seeding. By retrofitting existing infrastructure with intelligent autonomous algorithms, the robot tractors improve farm productivity, precision, and worker safety. Additionally, the Blue White Robotics platform collects and distributes data that creates new services to increase yields and reduce inputs for the growing autonomous operation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021