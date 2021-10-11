Cloud security co Wiz raises $250m at $6b valuation

Israeli cloud security company Wiz announced today that it has raised $250 million at a company valuation of $6 billion. The financing round was led by existing investors Insight Partners and Greenoaks and Wiz said that most of the other existing investors also took part in the round including Sequoia, Index, Cyberstars and SalesForce.

Wiz was founded in March 2020 by CEO Assaf Rappaport, CTO Ami Luttwak, VP Product Yinon Costica and VP R&D Roy Reznik - the same team that founded Adallom, which was sold to Microsoft for $320 million in 2015, and led Microsoft's Cloud Security Group. Wiz raised money six months ago at a company valuation of $1.7 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021