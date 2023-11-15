Defense Ministry bans Israelis from attending Dubai Airshow

Israeli pavilions at the Dubai Airshow this week have been left unstaffed. The reason for the empty stalls has been unclear but "Globes" has learned that the Ministry of Defense directly ordered Israeli staff not to attend because of security concerns as a result of the war.

While Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have been hit by the instruction, Elbit Systems is less affected because it operates through a local UAE subsidiary with personnel that is staffing the defense electronics company's stall.

1,400 companies from 95 countries are participating in the biennial Dubai Airshow. Following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israeli companies participated in the Dubai Airshow for the first time in 2021.

Israel's Ministry of Defense said, "Following the war situation in Israel and the security threats against Israelis abroad, the request to take part by employees of Israeli defense companies at defense exhibitions is being examined in light of the threats. There is no blanket ban on participation in exhibitions."

