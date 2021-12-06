Intel acquires Israeli co Screenovate for $100m

Intel Corp. announced today that it has acquired Israeli startup Screenovate, which designs and develops screen duplication solutions. These solutions enhance the user experience by allowing advanced integration between the user's end devices. Screenovate's technology allows interaction between many devices and screens, while optimizing the user experience.

No financial details about the deal were disclosed but a source told "Globes" that Intel is paying $100 million for Screenovate - 10 times the $10 million raised by the company. Screenovate was founded by CEO Joshua Glazer, who loaned the company $2-3 million in its formative stages - a loan since paid back. Intel Capital invested in the company in 2014. Screenovate has 41 employees according to LinkedIn, down 16% from last year.

Following the acquisition, Screenovate will join Intel's Client Computing Group (CCG), which is the company's PC-centric department. Intel plans continuing to develop and market Screenovate's existing products and work together with the company's team to improve the user experience on PCs.

Intel VP client engineering Jim Johnson said, "The many research studies that we have conducted have found the enormous importance of the user experience regardless of what device is being used. One of Intel's targets is to work to achieve innovative solutions that will fulfill in the most optimal way the needs of our customers, including the need for a smooth and efficient user experience on PCs and the Intel Evo platform. The acquisition of Screenovate will help us promote this aim because it complements our platform technology portfolio and provides solutions for our customers in situations of inter-action between a range of devices. We look forward to Screenovate's talented engineers joining the ranks of Intel."

Screenovate founder and CEO Dr. Joshua Glazer said, "Screenovate is a pioneer and leader in developing technology for advanced integration between end devices based on different operating systems and has strong partnerships with leading players in the industry. The opportunity to become part of Intel with its market coverage, technology power and excellent connections opens new horizons for all of us. This is excellent news for the team, for the PC market and our customers."

