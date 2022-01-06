Intel unveils two Israel-developed products at CES

At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, Intel has unveiled two Israel-made products - the Core i9 12900HK 12th generation mobile processor for laptops and the installation of Screenovate's cross-platform communication into its Evo PCs.

Core i9 12900HK, part of the Alder Lake series, and developed almost entirely in Israel, is according to Intel faster than its rivals, and in particular Apple. The new processor offers broad memory support for DDR5 and LPDDR as well as WiFi 6E and connectivity to Intel's Thunderbolt 4. Intel's 12th generation Core processors consume 45 watts and up to 14 cores, (six P-Cores and eight E-cores).

Last month Intel acquired Israeli startup Screenovate, which has developed a platform for streamlining user experience. Screenovate's product synchronizes the various devices in our lives such as PCs, tablets, smartphone, smartwatches etc. What is unique about Screenovate is that the synchronization also occurs in the different operating systems, which do not communicate with each other.

Screenovate in effect enables users to combine the various operations in their devices such as easily sending a file between products, looking at an SMS text message on the PC or iPhone, and more. Another example that Intel gave in its presentation at the CES was displaying smartwatch data on the PC.

At CES, Intel announced that Screenovate's cross-platform communication application will be installed in its premium Evo PCs. In the future, Intel also hopes to add these capabilities to its processors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.