Israel nears lockdown as Health Ministry says stay home

New Ministry of Health instructions make it clear that Israelis are only to leave home for necessary matters. The new instructions order Israelis not to visit parks, playgrounds, the sea, swimming pools, libraries, museums, shopping malls, and all public places.

Leaving the house is only permitted for purchases of food and toiletries and for those allowed to go to work and when outside the home people should remain two meters from others.

From Sunday, all elective activities in hospitals will be halted.

Public transport services will be halted every evening from 8pm (10pm this evening) and on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Ministry of Health asks Israelis to stay in isolation at home and conduct social contacts through communications channels and refrain from hosting family and friends.

Sport and fitness activities are permitted but only in very small groups. Visits to the doctor should be kept to the minimum and conducted remotely if possible.

For the time being the police are not enforcing these instructions but the public are expected to obey them.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020