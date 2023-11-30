Israel reluctant to fund hypersonic missile interceptor

Hypersonic weapons might sound like science fiction: a missile with tremendous speed, able to maneuver at a height that air defense systems cannot handle. However, many at Israel's defense companies see hypersonic weapons as a tangible threat to Israel.

Russia, China and Iran claim that they possess hypersonic missiles. Six months ago Tehran presented the Fattah hypersonic missile in a ceremonial press conference. In the Ukraine-Russia war, Moscow claims to have attacked with Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles. Estimates are that Ukraine has intercepted some of these missiles, and therefore in Israel the assessment is that these are not really hypersonic missiles. Israel also estimates that China and Iran do not currently have hypersonic weapons.

Nevertheless, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which manufactures missile defense systems Iron Dome and David's Sling, has for many years been looking at hypersonic missiles and how to defend against them. Last June, the government-owned defense technology company unveiled Sky Sonic, the world's first hypersonic missile interception system, which is under development. However, the Ministry of Defense has not yet decided to invest in the system. Estimates are that the Ministry of Defense does not see hypersonic missiles as a tangible threat, unlike the ballistic missiles launched at Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Rafael seeks partners

Sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes" that Rafael has invested hundreds of millions of shekels in developing Sky Sonic over the years while the company's annual development budget amounts to about NIS 5 billion. Rafael EVP general manager Air & Missile Defense Systems Division Brig. Gen. (res.) Pini Yungman tells "Globes," "Several years ago, we decided at Rafael to deal with the need for a response to hypersonic missiles, even before the world and the Ministry of Defense woke up. We decided to invest from our R&D funds to develop an interceptor capable of handling this threat. The best minds at Rafael found solutions. We then reached the work stage and we began to develop Sky Sonic."

Estimates are that the cost of the Sky Sonic interceptor will be significantly lower than Arrow 2 interceptors, which cost about $1.5 million each. The cost of the Sky Sonic interceptor will likely be similar to the $700,000 that a David's Sling interceptor costs.

But due to a lack of investment funds from the Ministry of Defense, Rafael is currently seeking international partners for the project to help cover the required investment. In such instances, partners for Israeli defense companies usually come from the US. This is why, in addition to presenting the project to the Ministry of Defense Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), which is responsible for weapons R&D, Rafael has also presented the project to the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The company hopes to find Israeli or US government sponsorship that will allow development.

What is a hypersonic missile?

A hypersonic missile combines the speed of a ballistic missile, which has high speeds but cannot maneuver with the capabilities of a cruise missile, which is slower but can maneuver.

As a rule, anything that travels faster than sound (about 1,100 kilometers per hour or 330 meters per second) is supersonic. Hamas and Hezbollah's rockets, for example, travel at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour or 1,500 meters per second - Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. But this is supersonic and not hypersonic, which begins at speeds faster than Mach 5.

It is important to point out that Israel already knows today how to respond to rockets that reach 2,000-2,500 meters per second. It also knows how to intercept ballistic missiles that are launched, for example, from Yemen, leave the atmosphere and reach an altitude of about 300-400 kilometers. These missiles even accelerate to a speed of about 5,000-6,000 meters per second, and were successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 system.

A hypersonic missile is not a ballistic missile, but it rises like one. The hypersonic missile also does not reach ballistic height, but enters an airspace range of 30 to 70 kilometers, while flying at an extremely high speed of 15-20,000 meters per second.

It will probably be difficult for interception systems to deal with hypersonic missiles due to two additional issues: the high speed, as well as the route it takes, which resembles a pebble on water, with a type of skimming and jumping. This route makes it difficult to predict where the threat will arrive, and where it will dive in order to strike. According to estimates in Israel, those Russian, Chinese and Iranian claimed missiles have hypersonic elements but they do not have the full range of features.

Rafael's main rival in the field of hypersonic interception could come from Tokyo. At the end of a meeting in August between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, the two agreed that they would jointly develop a hypersonic interceptor. Japan is interested in such an interceptor because three countries in its region are developing hypersonic missiles: Russia, China and North Korea.

Development of Sky Sonic against the hypersonic threat remains a work in progress. At this stage, Rafael is developing the interceptor missile that will know how to deal with the threat at its specific height and speed. "We are rushing forward in order to fully develop it. There is a work plan and a series of trials. We still only invest from R&D budgets, and not through an order or request from the Ministry of Defense," Yungman explains. "The hypersonic threat is close to being tangible. The enemy is constantly challenging us, even Hamas. The hypersonic threat will not come into existence in another 50 years, it is not science fiction. The issue has been in planning on the drawing board for many years, and we are striving so that when it is operational, there will already be a solution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2023.

