Israeli cloud security co Upwind raises $50m

Israeli cloud security company Upwind has announced the completion of a $50 million financing round led by Greylock Partners, Cyberstarts and Leaders Fund. NBA star Stephen Curry’s Penny Jar Capital and former Israeli NBA star Omri Casspi, also participated in the round. Upwind says it has raised $80 million since it was founded last year.

Upwind has developed a security platform that protects cloud infrastructure in real time by leveraging runtime data to provide enterprises with comprehensive visibility into their cloud applications and infrastructure.

The company was founded by CEO Amiram Shachar and some of his former team from cloud infrastructure optimization company Spot.io, which he sold to NetApp in 2020 for $363 million.

Shachar said, "In the past year, we worked with hundreds of CISOs and security engineers, to get a mile-deep understanding of their biggest security challenges and priorities. Through this process, we discovered major hurdles facing security teams and understood that the right, most complete way to solve them is at runtime. Upwind is shifting the paradigm of cloud security and redefining CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) with runtime insights.

"We firmly believe that a runtime-centered security strategy is going to become a big part of every enterprise and mid-market organization, because runtime fills the biggest gaps between Dev and Ops and gives security teams the most accurate view of their cloud environment."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.