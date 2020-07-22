Turkish Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Antalya flights next week

Turkish Airlines will operate flights from next week between Tel Aviv and the resort city of Antalya in southwest Turkey. Starting Thursday July 30, there will be two weekly flights on Sundays and Thursdays between Ben Gurion airport and Antalya.

Turkish Airlines, which before the coronavirus crisis operated 10 daily flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul, resumed flights in Israel on June 24 and currently operates 10 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul. Four of the flights are to Istanbul's Sabiha Gocken International Airport and six are to Istanbul's main international airport. A fifth weekly flight between Tel Aviv and Sabiha will be added in August.

Turkey is one of the few countries allowing Israelis to enter without going into self-isolation. Incoming passengers have their temperatures taken and those with a fever are given a Covid-19 test paid for by the Turkish authorities. Israelis returning from Turkey, as from elsewhere abroad, are required to undergo 14-days mandatory self-isolation.

Turkish Airlines understands that Israeli are hungry for a vacation abroad and few other countries in Europe will allow them to enter because of the high daily number of new Covid-19 cases in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020