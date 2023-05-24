Western Digital lays off 60 in Israel

Western Digital (formerly SanDisk) is laying off 60 employees in Israel, sources inform "Globes." This is the US computer drive and data storage company's second round of job cuts in Israel over the past six months. Western Digital has 800 employees in Israel in its Kfar Saba headquarters at Tefen in the Upper Galilee and Omer in the Negev.

Western Digital acquired SanDisk, which in turn had acquired Dov Moran's flash memory developer M-Systems for $1.6 billion in 2006. Western Digital is among a range of US companies implementing layoffs at their development centers in Israel including Google, Meta, Dropbox, Electronic Arts (EA), and Corning, each for their own reasons, including the global economic crisis, cuts in development of new projects and concern about the economic uncertainty in Israel.

No response to this article has yet been received from Western Digital.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 24, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.