IWI unveils computerized small arms system

Last week, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), of the SK Group founded by Samy Katsav, unveiled a computerized small arms system - the Arbel. The system has three main components: a computer-based platform, an upgraded electronic trigger mechanism with sensors, and a new firing mode "Arbel". The Arbel system does not affect the operation of the gun, which can still be used as a standard weapon if the system’s removable battery runs out.

The Arbel system provides a solution to the need to react quickly to threats, while taking into consideration the continuous engagements on the battlefield and the heavy weight carried by combat soldiers, and compensates for the decline in the operator's physical and mental abilities because of exertion, fatigue, and stress, thus improving survivability. A further advantage is a saving of ammunition: the system’s accuracy enhances hit probability and lethality.

IWI’s Negev light machine gun is the first small arm to be fitted with the Arbel system. According to IWI, the electronic trigger, featuring the new firing mode "Arbel," along with a built-in fire control system, enhances accuracy, especially in time-sensitive situations. The company claims that the system increases the weapon’s lethality by up to three times, achieving an 80-90% hit rate on moving targets.

The Arbel system offers up to 60 hours of continuous operation without recharging. It is optic-agnostic and operates normally in harsh environmental conditions, day or night.

