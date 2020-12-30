Online traffic intelligence co SimilarWeb eyes Nasdaq

Israeli company SimilarWeb, which provides online traffic intelligence, is readying for an IPO on Nasdaq, and aiming at a valuation of some $2 billion. US investment bank JP Morgan is advising the company.

SimilarWeb, headed by Or Offer, who was one of the company's founders, has so far raised $240 million, half of this amount last October. At the time, commenting on the raise and on the company's performance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Offer told "Globes", "The last two quarters were crazy - the best we've ever had." The fund-raising round was led by ION Crossover Partners and Violia Growth. The company's annual revenue is estimated at $100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2020

