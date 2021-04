Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75-sq.m. three-room, eighth floor apartment with a 18-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and parking on 3922 St. in the Park Darom neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 57-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony on Asherman St. in the Hatayasim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.81 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 121-sq.m. , five-room, second floor apartment wth a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yaakov Mark St. in Hadar Yosef was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Holon: A 64-sq.m. 3.5-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Sharet St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Bareket St. was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 67-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Abarbanel St. was sold for NIS 1.24 million (RE-MAX - Center).

Petah Tikva: A 100-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Nahalat Tzvi St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor, duplex apartment with a 90-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yosef Sapir St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Kaplan St. was sold for NIS 1.34 million (RE-MAX - Supreme). A 135-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yoni Netanyahu St. in the Em Hamoshavot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.67 million (RE-MAX - Supreme).

Haifa and the North

Ma'alot: A 90-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hasigliot St. was sold for NIS 633,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 148-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment on Eli David St. in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on David Frishman St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 970,000. A 98-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Rachel Imenu St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 920,000. A 154-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Shderot Ragar in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment on Sha'ar Hagai St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 55-sq.m. two-room, seventh floor apartment on Yad Vashem St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 470,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

