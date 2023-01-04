Average salary in Israel falls below NIS 12,000

The average monthly salary in Israel in October 2022 was NIS 11,809, down from NIS 12,214 in September 2022 but up 4.3% from NIS 11,324 in October 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This was the first time since May 2022 that the average monthly salary was below NIS 12,000.

Preliminary and partial data show that the average salary in November 2022 rose slightly from October to NIS 11,880, up 4.7% from NIS 11,351 in November 2021. But as inflation has been running at 5.3% over the past year, real salaries have been eroded.

In the tech sector the average salary in October 2022 was NIS 27,188, up 4.4% from NIS 26,038 in October 2021, but here too the rise failed to compensate for inflation.

In October 2022, 389,000 jobs were in high-tech, up 7.7% from October 2021, while the number of overall jobs in the economy grew by 3.2%. 10% of the jobs in the Israeli economy are in the tech sector.

