Coronavirus cases in Israel double in 48 hours

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has more than doubled in the past 48 hours. 705 Israelis now have Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports, up from 337 on Wednesday morning.

Of the 705 cases, 10 Israelis are in a serious condition and 18 are in a moderate condition, while 15 patients have made a complete recovery and have been released. There have been no fatalities but a 91-year old man and 89-year old woman are reportedly in critical condition. 271 patients have been hospitalized, 149 are in self-isolation at home and 58 are in the newly set up coronavirus hospital in the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv. 212 patients await a decision on where they will be treated.

The latest sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the government has enacted new legislation allowing the police to arrest Israelis violating Ministry of Health instructions to stay at home unless going to and from work or buying essential supplies. Fines and even prison sentences can now be imposed against those violating the instructions.

