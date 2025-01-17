easyJet to resume Israel flights

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced the resumption of flights to Israel from June 1, 2025. The airline, which suspended all flights to Israel last April following a rocket and drone attack by Iran, says it will operate flights from Tel Aviv to London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, Nice and Milan.

easyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward says, "easyJet plans operating 38 weekly flights to and from Israel with eight weekly flights from London Luton, six weekly flights to Geneva, Amsterdam and Milan and four weekly flights to Berlin, Basel and Nice."

easyJet's absence has been strongly felt in Israel with a shortfall in flights and expensive airfares to high demand and popular locations in Western Europe like London, Paris and Amsterdam - although easyJet has not yet announced plans to resume flights to the French capital.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2025.

