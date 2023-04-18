Elbit Systems wins int'l contracts worth $202m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded two contracts for unnamed international customers worth a combined $202 million. In the first contract, Elbit will convert commercial aircraft into intelligence and electronic warfare aircraft and in the second deal it will supply artillery systems.

The contract to convert the commercial aircraft into intelligence and electronic warfare aircraft is worth $100 million is a follow-on deal that will be performed over three years. As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will equip the aircraft with an advanced intelligence mission suite and electronic warfare capabilities. This solution will provide a comprehensive operational picture of the arena generated by SIGINT and Electro-Optics VISINT sensors and systems as well as the capability to activate Electronic Counter Measures against a range of threats. The aircraft will also be equipped with Immune Satellite Navigation Systems (ISNS) and an advanced self-protection solution.

Using electronic warfare systems, targeted electronic attacks can be launched to disrupt and block a wide variety of Communication and Radar threats, and enable the aircraft SIGINT operator's full spectrum control.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said, "This contract highlights our market-leading broad portfolio of ISTAR and EW capabilities and our ability to provide integrated solutions adapted to the customers' needs. This airborne ISR and EW solution is relevant for today's defense needs, and designed to be 'future ready' and adaptable to the fast-evolving operational requirements of our customers."

The contract to supply artillery systems is worth $102 million and will be delivered over eight years. Under the contract Elbit Systems will supply a battalion's worth of ATMOS (Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer) 155mm/52 caliber truck-mounted howitzers systems.

The ATMOS modular artillery system is a combat proven wheeled Howitzer solution, capable of firing all NATO-certified 155mm projectiles that has an effective range of over 40 kilometers with standard projectiles and offers extended range with Rocket-Assisted Projectiles (RAP). The ATMOS is designed for rapid deployment and operation enabling provision of fire support for a broad range of missions.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Elbit Systems' comprehensive integrated artillery solutions provide a valuable competitive edge to the ground forces of our customers around the world. This contract is a vote of confidence in the advanced indirect fire solutions we provide."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2023.

