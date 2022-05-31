Elbit wins $69m Asia-Pacific electronic warfare deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $69 million contract to supply electronic warfare (EW) capabilities to a country in the Asia-Pacific region. The contract will be delivered over three years.

Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said, "We witness a growing demand for our EW capabilities as militaries around the world increasingly recognize the importance of dominating the electromagnetic spectrum."

Earlier this month Elbit Us unit Elbit Systems of America was awarded a $49 million contract to supply night vision systems for the US Marine Corps and was chosen by Airbus to provide J-MUSIC DIRCM (Direct Infrared Countermeasures) including the company’s Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning Systems (PAWS IR), for Airbus A330-200 MRTT aircraft.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.