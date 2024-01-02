Israel confirms air strikes on Syria

The IDF has confirmed that Israel Air Force warplanes attacked Syrian army infrastructure last night, in response to rockets launched at Israel from the Golan Heights. Israeli combat aircraft also attacked terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, near the village of Yaroun.

Israel's northern front remains tense and this morning two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanese territory at the town of Shlomi. No alarms were sounded and a building in the northern Israeli town was hit but there were no casualties. And only a small amount of damage to property. IDF artillery fired back at the source of the missile.

RELATED ARTICLES Hezbollah's weapons stockpiles in Syria taking a hit

Shlomi Regional Council head Gabi Ne'eman said, "This is a very serious incident and it was a miracle that there was no physical injury to residents. The missile fire this morning illustrates the great danger in the current situation for Shlomi's residents. We will not agree in any way to live in this situation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.