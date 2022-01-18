Israeli sales demo platform Walnut raises $35m

Israeli sales demo platform Walnut today announced the completion of a $35 million Series B financing round led by Felicis Ventures. The raise comes just four months after the company's Series A financing round and brings the total amount raised by Walnut to $56 million.

Walnut’s no-code platform enables customers to create individually tailored product demos quickly and efficiently, integrating them into their sales and marketing processes, reducing sales closing time and generating insights.

Walnut was founded by CEO Yoav Vilner and CTO Danni Friedland in 2020. The company has 55 employees in its offices in Israel, the US and UK.

Vilner said, "For the first time ever, SaaS companies can put the needs of their prospects in the center, providing them with a memorable experience that converts sales.

The round also included participation from strategic angel investors such as Sarah Franklin (president & CMO, Salesforce), Frederic Kerrest, (executive vice chairman, COO and co-founder, Okta), Ariel Cohen (CEO and cofounder, TripActions), Eynat Guez (CEO and cofounder, Papaya Global), Michael Shaulov (CEO and cofounder, Fireblocks), Kim Walsh (VTP GTM, HubSpot), Ryan Carlson (CMO, Okta), Stacey Epstein (CMO, Freshworks), Stephanie Robotham (marketing exec, former Salesforce and Gainsight), James Ireson (CRO, Funnel) and more. Existing investors NFX, Eight Roads Ventures and A Capital also participated in the round.

Walnut is already helping almost 100 SaaS customers provide improved sales experiences for their prospects. The company’s fast growing client list includes Adobe, Dell, Medallia, NetApp, Treasure Data, Funnel, People AI and ContractBook.

Walnut's ARR has grown 700% in ARR since its previous financing round four months ago. Walnut will use the new funds to satisfy increasing customer demand, expand its staff in the US, Europe and Israel, and continue developing its technology and platform.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.