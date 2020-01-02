Leviathan gas begins flowing to Jordan

Jordan's National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has said that the experimental supply of natural gas by US-based Noble Energy Inc. started as of yesterday. "The experimental pumping, which will last three months, is aimed at testing the infrastructure prior to the actual commercial supply," NEPCO added.

NEPCO continued, "The gas supply is in line with an agreement signed between the two companies in 2016. Under the agreement, Noble Energy will provide gas worth $15 billion dollars to the Kingdom for a period of 15 years, or 300 million cubic feet on a daily basis."

No mention in NEPCO's statement was made of either Israel or Leviathan because the agreement to buy Israeli gas is unpopular with many in Jordan. Last year Jordan's parliament voted to scrap the deal.

Noble Energy operates the Leviathan gas field, 130 kilometers off the coast of Haifa, which began streaming gas on Tuesday. The other partners in the field, which has 500 BCM of gas, are Israeli companies Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2020

