Lime reactivating Tel Aviv e-scooter fleet

In a sign that some communities are coming out of lockdown, dockless e-scooter ridesharing company Lime has announced that it is reactivating part of its fleet in 14 cities worldwide including Tel Aviv. At the same time the company stresses, "Rides are for essential travel only, such as the grocery store, pharmacy or for healthcare purposes. No joyriding, and please follow your city’s shelter-in-place orders."

Calling the reactivation, Lime Aid, the company says that it will offer free 30-minute rides for public-health personnel and law enforcement officers.

"Lime is proud to partner with cities to provide scooters as an essential transportation option to reliably get frontline workers and residents where they need to go," said David Spielfogel, Lime’s Chief Policy Officer. "We remain committed to the cities we love and serve, and we recognize the critical role of micromobility in serving transportation needs now and as we emerge from this crisis."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020