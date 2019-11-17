Microsoft probing Israeli facial recognition co AnyVision - report

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) is carrying out an investigation to find out whether facial recognition technology developed by Israeli company AnyVision meets it ethical standards, Reuters reports, citing a statement from Microsoft on Friday. Microsoft is invested in Any Vision through its corporate investment fund M12. The US software giant has hired the services of former US Attorney General Eric Holder to carry out the investigation.

Microsoft's investigation follows reports on AnyVision by Haaretz's "The Marker" and NBC, according to which AnyVision's technology is used by Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) to identify Palestinians at Israeli army checkpoints. CNBC reported that one of Microsoft's ethical principles is preservation of democratic freedoms and that its facial recognition technology should not be used in ways that might jeopardize these freedoms.

According to "The Marker", AnyVision is involved in two projects: a system installed at checkpoints that facilitates fast identification of people carrying permits for entry into Israel, thereby shortening queues; and facial monitoring away from checkpoints using a network of cameras deployed deep into the West Bank to monitor and identify attackers.

AnyVision was founded in 2015 by its CEO Eylon Etshtein, CTO Neil Robertson, and Shlomo Ben-Artzi. It employs 240 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Mexico, London and Singapore.

In June this year, AnyVision announced that it had raised $74 million in Series A funding from M12, DFJ Growth, Eyal Ofer's OG Technology Partners, LightSpeed Venture Partners, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Ventures, and Eldridge Industries.

In response to the report, AnyVision stated: "The company does not operate a fixed facial recognition system in Judea and Samaria away from checkpoints, and any suggestion that it does constitutes slander. The company operates a system for facial recognition at checkpoints for the purpose of saving life and rapid identification of holders of entry permits and shortening queues, thus contributing to the welfare of the population. Before investing in AnyVision, Microsoft examined its activity in depth.

"Following the false claims, AnyVision of its own accord invited Microsoft to examine its operations thoroughly. The results of the examination will demonstrate that the company does not engage in activity that breaches Microsoft's ethical principles. No investigation into the company has been carried out, or is being carried out, by any agency."

AnyVision presents on its website an ethical policy in which it states, among other things: "Much has been made publicly regarding facial recognition at border crossings, with misleading information and suggestions of surveillance and human rights abuses.

"In reality, AnyVision’s facial recognition systems at border crossings work in the same way and for the same purposes as they do in airports, for example. For commuters and others who want to simply cross country borders, facial recognition drastically decreases wait times at border crossings. The other advantage is that they provide an unbiased safeguard at the border to detect and deter persons who have committed unlawful activities."

