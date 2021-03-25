Over half Israelis fully vaccinated, infections dwindle

Over 50% of Israel's population of 9,300,000 is fully vaccinated according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. 4,655,955 Israelis have now received two Pfizer vaccinations, while in total 5,203,644 Israelis have received at least one Pfizer jab.

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein said, "Because of all those who have been vaccinated, the State of Israel is beating Covid-19. What remains now is to strictly adhere to instructions so that Covid won't come back."

Yesterday only 470 new cases of Covid-19 were found, down week-on-week from 1,517 on Wednesday of last week. There are 482 seriously ill cases of Covid in hospital, the lowest figure since December. 6,157 Israelis have died of Covid since the pandemic reached Israel just over a year ago.

830,515 Israelis have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021