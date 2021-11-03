US blacklists Israeli cyberattack cos NSO and Candiru

The US Department of Commerce has said that it has added Israeli cyberattack companies NSO Group and Candiru to a list of companies operating against US national security and foreign policy interests. Other companies on the list included Russia's Pozitiv and Singapore's CSIC.

The US Department of Commerce said, "NSO Group and Candiru were added to the Entity List based on evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments. The spyware tools were used to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers."

The starement continued, "Today’s action is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to put human rights at the center of US foreign policy , including by working to stem the proliferation of digital tools used for repression. This effort is aimed at improving citizens’ digital security, combatting cyber threats, and mitigating unlawful surveillance and follows a recent interim final rule released by the commerce department establishing controls on the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of certain items that can be used for malicious cyber activities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2021.

